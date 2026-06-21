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Mundodomingo, 21 de junio de 2026

Abelardo de la Espriella celebra inicio de una “nueva era” en Colombia tras derrotar a la izquierda

De la Espriella celebra con miles de simpatizantes el cerrado triunfo que tuvo sobre Iván Cepeda

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AFP

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Miles de simpatizantes celebran el triunfo de De la Espriella - AFP
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El Tigre, como el mismo candidato se nombró, fue uno de los simbolos de su campaña - AFP
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Supporters of Colombia's presidential candidate for the Defensores de la Patria movement Abelardo de la Espriella celebrate the results of the presidential runoff election at the Ventana al Mundo monument in Barranquilla, Colombia, on June 21, 2026. A flamboyant US-backed lawyer who has never held public office narrowly won Colombia's presidential runoff on June 21, swinging the country hard to the right on a promise to wage war against drug-running guerrilla groups. With more than 99 percent of polling centers reporting, Abelardo de la Espriella had 49.67 percent of the vote, an unassailable lead over his rival, left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda who trailed at 48.69 percent, according to official results. (Photo by Vanexa Romero / AFP) - AFP
AFP__20260622__B7U82WG__v1__HighRes__ColombiaElectionRunoffVoteResults.jpg
Supporters of Colombia's presidential candidate for the Defensores de la Patria movement Abelardo de la Espriella celebrate the results of the presidential runoff election at the Ventana al Mundo monument in Barranquilla, Colombia, on June 21, 2026. A flamboyant US-backed lawyer who has never held public office narrowly won Colombia's presidential runoff on June 21, swinging the country hard to the right on a promise to wage war against drug-running guerrilla groups. With more than 99 percent of polling centers reporting, Abelardo de la Espriella had 49.67 percent of the vote, an unassailable lead over his rival, left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda who trailed at 48.69 percent, according to official results. (Photo by Vanexa Romero / AFP) - AFP
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