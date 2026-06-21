Abelardo de la Espriella celebra inicio de una “nueva era” en Colombia tras derrotar a la izquierda
De la Espriella celebra con miles de simpatizantes el cerrado triunfo que tuvo sobre Iván Cepeda
AFP
Miles de simpatizantes celebran el triunfo de De la Espriella - AFP El Tigre, como el mismo candidato se nombró, fue uno de los simbolos de su campaña - AFP Supporters of Colombia's presidential candidate for the Defensores de la Patria movement Abelardo de la Espriella celebrate the results of the presidential runoff election at the Ventana al Mundo monument in Barranquilla, Colombia, on June 21, 2026. A flamboyant US-backed lawyer who has never held public office narrowly won Colombia's presidential runoff on June 21, swinging the country hard to the right on a promise to wage war against drug-running guerrilla groups. With more than 99 percent of polling centers reporting, Abelardo de la Espriella had 49.67 percent of the vote, an unassailable lead over his rival, left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda who trailed at 48.69 percent, according to official results. (Photo by Vanexa Romero / AFP) - AFP Supporters of Colombia's presidential candidate for the Defensores de la Patria movement Abelardo de la Espriella celebrate the results of the presidential runoff election at the Ventana al Mundo monument in Barranquilla, Colombia, on June 21, 2026. A flamboyant US-backed lawyer who has never held public office narrowly won Colombia's presidential runoff on June 21, swinging the country hard to the right on a promise to wage war against drug-running guerrilla groups. With more than 99 percent of polling centers reporting, Abelardo de la Espriella had 49.67 percent of the vote, an unassailable lead over his rival, left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda who trailed at 48.69 percent, according to official results. (Photo by Vanexa Romero / AFP) - AFP