Design Week is the fashion platform you didn’t know you were a part of

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Konel / Presented at Milan Design Week, Pulse Pack by Konel is a wearable that listens to your heartbeat and gently softens its rhythm

Once a year, Milan reaffirms its role as the capital of design and becomes something more complex: a stage where fashion breaks free from the runway and expands into new ways of telling its story. Unlike Fashion Week, there is no rigid schedule here, no front rows, no clear hierarchies.

During the week of April 7–13, two things happen simultaneously: the Salone del Mobile, known as the main and most institutional fair, and the Fuorisalone, where the city transforms into an immersive experience.

Streets, palazzos, and boutiques become narrative spaces open to the public, where brands build worlds and concepts that engage in direct dialogue. And that is where the real shift occurs: fashion ceases to be an object and becomes an experience. Here, trends do not arise from the garment itself, but from the textures, colors, shapes, and new needs that define how we live.

Fuorisalone brings design out of the fair and into the city / @designweekguide

Many of these installations end up directly influencing visual merchandising, store design, in-boutique experiences, and even shapes and fabrics. What is presented today as an installation translates tomorrow into how we experience retail.

Here, luxury is no longer validated solely by the product, but by the ability to create atmospheres. European luxury houses such as Fendi, Prada, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, and Gucci fully understand this shift and are shifting their focus toward the experience with immersive installations where the visitor does not merely observe, but participates.

What is interesting is how these brands use design to expand their language. Fendi Casa, for example, establishes a dialogue between materials and atmospheres. In the case of Prada, its Prada Frames project moves completely away from the visual to enter the realm of thought: a symposium exploring the relationship between mobility, the environment, and design.

On the other hand, Gucci revisits one of its most recognizable codes, bamboo, through an exhibition that invites a reinterpretation of it from new disciplines. Meanwhile, Diesel opts for a rawer, more experimental aesthetic, transforming surfaces with devoré denim and mirrors, creating an almost industrial environment that connects directly with its DNA.

Meanwhile, brands already linked to home décor, such as Dolce & Gabbana or Missoni, use their home lines as an extension of their aesthetic vision. Textiles, patterns, and colors function as a recognizable language that transcends the body and inhabits the space.