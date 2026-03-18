The haberdasheries of Florence that resist oblivion

In the heart of Florence, Italy, haberdasheries like Quercioli & Lucherini or Samba have ceased to be simple thread depots, becoming instead bastions of identity

Marinieves Tejeda / El Sol de México

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The fascinating part is that, while fully aware of current trends, these shops function like treasure chests; they safeguard objects of incalculable artisanal value that the mass market has ceased to value and that, little by little, have been lost.

To speak of haberdasheries today is to speak of an ecosystem much broader than it seems. As in fashion, here nothing is destroyed—everything is transformed. To survive the speed of the market, these businesses have had to find their own identity.

Its growth does not respond to digital strategies or large campaigns, but to something much more organic: passaparola (word of mouth). The experience is transmitted by inviting new customers to discover the space.

“If a customer uploads us to their Instagram, it benefits us, but I would never pay a single Euro to climb the ranks of Amazon,” explains Stefano Goggioli, current owner, in an exclusive for El Sol de México.

That logic of exclusivity is also reflected in the product selection. For Goggioli, it is impossible to have everything, so the shop has evolved with the eras: in the 70s they specialized in tailoring, and in the 80s in collant (women’s tights).

Currently, they concentrate on wool and silk intimate wear made in Italy and those colored socks that end up defining a look. Rather than seeking volume, they seek permanence.

“For them, social media is a good display window,” however, it is not the heart of the business. Although they have social networks, the true engine of these spaces remains that tradition passed down from grandmothers to grandchildren.

In the end, the greatest value of these haberdasheries is something impossible to digitalize. In a world of “use and throw away,” these spaces give us the necessary pause to revalue craftsmanship, the trade, and history.

It is the moment where the rush stops in front of the counter to understand what we have in our hands. Because, deep down, these businesses do not just sell objects; they sell a person-to-person relationship that algorithms cannot imitate.

Often, the customer does not enter looking for a product, but for the support and expertise of the person on the other side of the counter. That personal attention, in times of such immediacy, is the true luxury of our wardrobe.