The tension behind the 2026 Met Gala: Art or a showcase of power?

Just days before the Met Gala, set to take place on May 4 under the theme “Costume Art”, a proposal to consider the dressed body as a work of art in itself, the conversation has begun to shift.

Marianieves Tejeda

The sponsorship of businessman Jeff Bezos has intensified the discontent, prompting some activists to call for a boycott of the gala. In New York, the protest is already visible.

Although the theme is framed through art, the discussion is openly political. Messages circulating online and in the streets point to labor exploitation linked to Amazon, migration policies, and technological control, questioning Bezos’s participation in the event.

The controversy has escalated to the point that even the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, has chosen not to attend this year, underscoring the uneasy atmosphere surrounding the red carpet.

This tension is further fueled by rumors of the magnate’s possible interest in acquiring Condé Nast.

For many, Vogue is a cultural institution whose editorial independence could be compromised under Bezos’s orbit, diluting its creative value into pure corporate strategy.

It is not the first time the gala has faced protests, but this time the criticism has a specific face. Bezos turns a structural conversation about inequality into something direct, visible, and difficult to ignore.

It is not about denying the existence of that system, but about pointing out the obvious when it is no longer subtle. In the end, the issue is not only who funds the gala, but what that implies for the industry.

And perhaps the real conflict of the 2026 edition of the Met Gala does not lie in whether fashion can be art, because it certainly canm but in what happens when the industry’s most important cultural spectacle becomes a strategy of interests and influence.