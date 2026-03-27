OEM ignites its new solar era

The Mexican company installed solar panels on its corporate building in the capital, which will cover 96% of its electricity demand.

Miguel Ángel Ensástigue / El Sol de México

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Alessandra Rojo de la Vega highlighted the magnitude of the project, noting that it contributes to a more sustainable municipality in the long term.

In addition, the OEM is working to ensure that the Mexicali, Tampico, Chihuahua, and Durango Editorial locations will have the same technology.

“As we add the other facilities, OEM will undoubtedly end up operating at around 2.5 to 3.5 MW, which is already a large facility for our sector,” De Leschevin added.

Towards a 100% sustainable building

The project not only represents a technological advancement, but also the beginning of a broader environmental strategy within the organization.

In a second stage, OEM is working on rainwater harvesting, improvements to the air conditioning system and smart lighting, with the aim of turning the building into a benchmark for sustainability.

These projects are part of a comprehensive vision to transform the organization and move towards an increasingly efficient and sustainable operating model.