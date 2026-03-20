OEM leads in transparency and journalistic ethics; four newspapers receive international JTI certification

El Sol de México, El Heraldo de Chihuahua, ESTO, and El Sol de Puebla become become the first ones in Mexico to receive this international certification

Yazmín Morales

The JTI certification aims to strengthen the credibility of information through the adoption of best editorial practices and governance.

JTI evaluates how journalistic work is carried out through a rigorous process that requires clear evidence of policies and procedures, such as editorial independence, style correction criteria, transparency, and verification.

For his part, the director of ESTO, David Segoviano, spoke about the importance of obtaining this certification ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

These figures show that there is a regional effort to align journalistic practices with verifiable standards, in order to strengthen transparency as the foundation of credibility and ethics in the media.

Participants in the certification event emphasized that this progress marks a milestone for the Mexican media ecosystem, consolidating independent verification mechanisms that help combat disinformation and reinforce public trust in the media.