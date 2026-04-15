Maison Margiela opens its archive in a journey across China

The French haute couture house presented the project Folders, a tribute to both unseen and iconic pieces that form part of its legacy.

Marinieves Tejeda / El Sol de México

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The initiative unfolded in continuity with the presentation of the Autumn Winter 2026 collection, held on April 2 in Shanghai, reinforcing the idea that the archive is not the past, but a process.

The journey concluded with Bianchetto at the Hairun Badminton courts in Shenzhen from April 11 to 12.

This exhibition was conceived as an immersive experience in which participants intervened on their own garments using white paint, the maison’s signature color and the foundation of its creative language.

It is not about looking back, but about activating that past in the present. Because if this project makes anything clear, it is that the maison’s identity is not based on the form or origin of its pieces, but on the way they continue to evolve.

An archive that is not stored, but used, and above all, lived.