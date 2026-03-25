elsoldemexico
Tendenciasmiércoles, 25 de marzo de 2026

Zara, from speed to authorship

The designer John Galliano announces his collaboration with Zara, marking the beginning of a potential new model for the firm. This shift, far from being unanimously celebrated, has sparked a wave of contradictory reactions regarding its identity and legacy within the fast fashion system.

Marianieves Tejeda

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Zara has always operated under a clear model: the democratization of fashion. Since 1975, its milestone was making accessible what previously belonged exclusively to luxury.

The firm does not seek to produce more, but to work with garments from past seasons, dismantling and reconstructing them with haute couture techniques under a much more conscious gaze.

In other words, by trying to redefine its identity, it could strain its own business model, moving away from its greatest strength without necessarily consolidating a new one.

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El diseñador John Galliano anuncia su colaboración con Zara, marcando el inicio de un posible nuevo modelo para la firma. Un giro que, lejos de ser celebrado unánimemente, ha desatado una ola de reacciones contradictorias en torno a su identidad y legado dentro del sistema del fast fashion.

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