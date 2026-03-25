Zara, from speed to authorship

The designer John Galliano announces his collaboration with Zara, marking the beginning of a potential new model for the firm. This shift, far from being unanimously celebrated, has sparked a wave of contradictory reactions regarding its identity and legacy within the fast fashion system.
El diseñador John Galliano anuncia su colaboración con Zara, marcando el inicio de un posible nuevo modelo para la firma. Un giro que, lejos de ser celebrado unánimemente, ha desatado una ola de reacciones contradictorias en torno a su identidad y legado dentro del sistema del fast fashion.
Carolina Kropp, directora de la agencia de talentos Look Management, habla en exclusiva sobre el surgimiento de un colectivo de agencias de representación que exige crear leyes que defiendan los empleos del talento y los creativos del entretenimiento
The Spanish brand, the emblem of the giant Inditex, Zara, has been projecting a transformation for years a transition toward a more conscious, circular, and responsible fashion. Under the leadership of Marta Ortega, daughter of founder Amancio Ortega, the message has taken on a new form: less speed, more authorship.
The recent appointment of the Frenchman John Galliano, one of the industry’s most influential names, with a legacy at Dior, Givenchy, and Maison Margiela as creative director marks a symbolic turning point. This decision confirms that the firm is betting on pure creativity and, above all, on the weight of the author.
The news sparked endless criticism, accompanied by a headline as provocative as it is complex: “The Zara Archive.” It is inevitable to question how a fast fashion firm, historically dedicated to reproducing external trends in record time, now intends to position itself as a dictator and reinterpreter of a creative memory that, originally, did not belong to it.
Unlike other collaborations limited to “designing from scratch,” Galliano’s contract, which formally began this March 2026, has a specific mandate: to work directly on Zara’s physical archives for two years. It is not just about his aesthetic, but a process of “re-authorship.”
In this same vein, a collaboration has been announced with the award-winning designer Willy Chavarria, who last year generated controversy for a case of cultural appropriation by reinterpreting traditional Oaxacan huaraches. His capsule collection “VATÍSIMO” will be available this March 26, accompanied by a cinematic campaign starring Christy Turlington and Alberto Guerra.
However, in this attempt to reposition itself, the firm could also be entering more fragile territory: price. Raising costs under a discourse of authorship, archive, or sustainability implies competing in a system for which it was not designed. Zara is not, nor has it been, a luxury house, but a machine of accessibility. In this shift, it runs the risk of losing on both fronts: too expensive for the fast fashion consumer, yet still insufficient in terms of value, time, and exclusivity to compete with true luxury.
For decades, the sector competed on a single variable: speed. Reducing the interval between the runway and the store was its greatest innovation. Now, the essence of Galliano narrative, haute couture, theatricality, and luxury, comes face-to-face with the acceleration of mass consumption.
Until now, upcycling in major brands has been anecdotal: limited capsules and well-photographed campaigns. If this vision materializes, we would not just be looking at a marketing strategy, but a change in logic. If Zara manages to scale this model and integrate it into its global chain, it could become the first real example of industrialized upcycling.